Protests, Resignations In Manipur After BJP Names Election Candidates

BJP supporters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and shouted slogans as protests erupted on Sunday after the party named candidates for next month's elections, leaving many disappointed.

Party offices were ransacked in various parts of the state and protesters gathered in several areas with placards. Security has been stepped up around the BJP headquarters in Imphal.

A number of leaders - including many who joined the party recently ahead of elections from other outfits - have resigned, reports said.