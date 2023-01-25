Protests Outside Theatres Across Madhya Pradesh Over Screening 'Pathaan'

There was tight security outside theatres in Madhya Pradesh over Pathaan protest

In Madhya Pradesh, the screening of "Pathaan" was cancelled on the opening day by many theatres following protests by Hindu outfits in Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal.

Tight security arrangements were made outside theatres in the state due to the protests. Bajrang Dal members shouted slogans in Indore against the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, triggering counter-protests by Muslims in Chandan Nagar and Khajrana in the city.

A police case was filed against some unidentified people at Indore's Chhatripura police station on a complaint by Shahar Mufti Syed Sabir Ali. Heavy police force was deployed in communally sensitive areas of Indore.

Outside Indore's Kastur Talkies, Bajrang Dal men allegedly raised slogans, triggering massive protests by Muslims outside Chandan Nagar and Khajrana police stations. They gave a memorandum to the local police.

Muslim clerics met the Indore police chief and demanded action against those who raised the provocative slogans outside Kastur theatre.

"We don't have to do anything with the film or its cast, including Shah Rukh Khan. If the protesters want, they can set the actor's house on fire. But slogans denigrating the Prophet will not be tolerated. Attempts are being made to disturb communal peace in the city," former municipal councillor Rafiq Khan, who led the protest, said.

Protests were also reported outside cinema halls in state capital Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Rajgarh in central Madhya Pradesh; Datia, Morena and Guna in the Gwalior-Chambal region and Ratlam, Neemuch and Dewas in Malwa-Nimar region also saw protests.