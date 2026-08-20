Protests Continue At Assam-Meghalaya Border, Tit-For-Tat Cab Blockade On

The Assam-Meghalaya border at Jorabat turned tense on Thursday as cab drivers and transport workers from Assam held protests against the alleged targeting of vehicles registered in Assam during Wednesday's violence in Meghalaya's Shillong.

Meghalaya cab drivers have now launched a tit-for-tat blockade at Barapani and are not allowing any vehicle registered in Assam to enter Shillong.

The Assam State Drivers' Union have condemned Wednesday's violence, saying vehicles from Assam have faced similar attacks in Meghalaya in the past.

"This is not the first such incident that took place in Shillong. Every organisation has the right to protest, but it cannot attack civilians and vehicles. The Meghalaya government must act against the culprits," All India Road Transport Workers' Federation State General Secretary Biren Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

An officer of the Guwahati Police said the protesters had damaged one Meghalaya-registered taxi at Khanapara, but the situation was immediately brought under control.

The protest followed Wednesday's black-flag motorcycle rally organised by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) in Shillong. During the rally, clashes and vandalism were reported at several locations. A number of vehicles were damaged and several people were injured.

The Shillong rally was part of the KSU's ongoing agitation over a five-point charter of demands -- including implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, reforms in recruitment through the Meghalaya Public Service Commission and District Selection Committees, and stricter regulation of migrant workers.

The protest affected the movement of Meghalaya-registered taxis and other commercial vehicles on the Assam side. Drivers could go only upto Jorabat and parts of the adjoining Khanapara stretch.

Police and security personnel were deployed at key points along the route as authorities moved to prevent the situation from snowballing into a larger confrontation.

Transport workers in Assam said they were particularly angry over reports that vehicles bearing Assam registration numbers were targeted during the unrest.

They have sought assurances that drivers and passengers travelling between Assam and Meghalaya will be protected.