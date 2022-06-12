Train Vandalised In Bengal As Protests Continue Over Prophet Remarks

A railway official said a mob of 1,000 people threw stones at the train

A mob vandalised a local train in West Bengal this evening during a protest against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad. A railway official said a group of around 1,000 people threw stones at the Lalgola-Ranaghattrain local train at Bethuadahari railway station in Nadia district.

"An unruly mob of 1,000 people pelted stones on the train. Few people were injured. As of now, no train is running there, we are waiting for state govt's permission," Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway was quoted by news agency ANI.

The railway police and other police personnel have been deployed to the area to bring the situation under control.

This comes after protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Muhammad.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has warned of action against protesters and appealed for calm. Several Trinamool Congress leaders have appealed for calm as sporadic protests continue in Bengal.

"Violence takes away from protest, doesn't add to it.Just as hate speech laws should be applied to rabid hate mongers, so should protestors stick within purview of law while demonstrating. Keep the peace, please," tweeted Trinamool's Mahua Moitra.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari challenged the state Police to a legal fight after being asked not to visit parts of violence-hit Howrah district where large gatherings have been banned.

Protesters have taken to the streets across the country in recent weeks to protest against the comments by the two BJP leaders.

Last week countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Iran - which are key trade partners of India - lodged diplomatic protests to demand an apology over the controversial comments.