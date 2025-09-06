Protesters, Cops Clash During Bandh Over Renaming Assam's Karimganj District

Violent confrontations broke out between protesters and security forces in Assam's Sribhumi district as a bandh was being observed over changing the district's name from erstwhile Karimganj.

Demonstrators, including students and Congress workers, blocked National Highway 37 at key points, such as Badarpur College intersection and Station Road, choking traffic and leaving passenger buses and supply trucks stranded.

The protests turned violent when sections of the crowd allegedly resorted to stone pelting, injuring police personnel and journalists. Security forces responded with lathi charges, but protesters regrouped and staged repeated blockades, triggering fresh face-offs.

Commercial and educational establishments remained shut, bringing life brought to a standstill across the district's Badarpur and adjoining areas. Officials claimed that while many sat in peaceful protest, some within the crowd instigated violence, worsening the situation. The Sub-Divisional Officer of Sribhumi rushed to the spot to monitor developments and appeal for calm.

The protests come against the backdrop of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement on November 19, 2024, that Karimganj would be renamed Sribhumi in honour of Rabindranath Tagore. Sarma had said the move was intended to "reflect the expectations and aspirations of the people of the district".