Protester Demanding Reservation Found Hanging In Rajasthan, Family Claims Suicide

Protesters have blocked the Jaipur-Agra national highway in Bharatpur demanding reservation.

A 48-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, near the site where four communities are protesting demanding reservation.

Members of the Saini, Mali, Maurya, and Kushwaha communities have blocked the Jaipur-Agra national highway in Bharatpur demanding separate reservations in education and jobs. The protesters refuse to budge even though the Rajasthan government has agreed to look into their demands.

Saini's family claims that he died by suicide as he was unhappy over the government not agreeing to the reservation demand.

"My father said he will not come back till the community gets reservation. He died for the cause of the community," his son Niraj told the media.

His wife Amra Devi said she kept calling him asking to return home, but he said he will only come back with reservation.

Police say they are investigating the matter and the cause of death is still unclear. Cops told NDTV had no suicide note was recovered on Saini.

"He was found hanging on a tree about 200 metres from where the protestors were sitting. When we removed the body and brought it to the mortuary - we only found an aadhaar card, a mobile and Rs 325. No suicide note has been recovered" said Sub Inspector Vishambhar Singh.

Protesters and family members have refused to take Saini's body and are demanding 1 crore as compensation.

The suicide has become a cause of concern for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who himself belongs to the Mali community.

Members of the Mali community, which falls in the OBC category, are demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation, the formation of a separate Luv Kush Welfare Board and hostel facilities for the children of the community, among others.

The protesters, who are camping in tents since Friday, have blocked about one-kilometre stretch of NH-21 near Arauda village by placing stones on the road.

The Mali community held a similar protest in June last year, which ended after assurances from authorities that their grievances will be listened to.

Honouring social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who belonged to the Mali community, the state government had recently formed the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Welfare Board and declared April 11 as a state holiday commemorating the late leader's birth anniversary.