Sikh Group's Protest In Delhi Against Temple Attacks In Canada

The Delhi Police increased the security in the area and stopped the demonstrators.

Members of the Hindu Sikh Global Forum took to the streets outside the Canadian High Commission in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, protesting against the attacks on Hindu temples in Canada.

The Hindu Sikh Global Forum, representing a coalition of Hindu and Sikh communities, organised the march to demonstrate their collective disapproval and demand action against such attacks.

Tarvinder Singh Marwah, President of the Hindu Sikh Global Forum, voiced his concerns about a pattern of incidents targeting the Hindu and Sikh communities.

"An entire generation had been destroyed during militancy. They were either killed or they migrated to other countries. Then they introduced drugs to ruin the life of our young generation," Mr Marwah told reporters.

He elaborated that following these challenges, additional efforts were made to disrupt the community's unity, including attempts at forced religious conversions.

"And now this new thing of attacking temples has started. This is wrong and unfortunate," he said.

Mr Marwah further emphasised the solidarity of India's Sikh community and strongly rejected any separatist ideologies.

"We are here to tell you that we are all together. A true Sikh can never be a Khalistani. If they want a separate nation, they should keep it limited to themselves. We want our tricolor and our country to be respected at all times. India's Sikhs stand with India and do not support Khalistan," he stated.

This comes amid the rising diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

Canada has alleged India's role behind the killing of India-designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a charge New Delhi has strongly denied, terming it "absurd" and "motivated."

Recently, Ottawa named Indian High Commissioner in Canada, Sanjay Verma and five other diplomats as 'persons of interest' in the case. India raised strong objections to the matter and recalled all six diplomats.

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised Canada, saying they were welcoming people from India with links to organised crime, ignoring warnings by New Delhi.

Criticising the Justin Trudeau-led dispensation for giving space and legitimacy to "extremism, separatism, and advocates of violence" in the name of free speech, Me Jaishankar on May 5 said that Canada has been issuing visas to people with links to organised crime despite warnings.

