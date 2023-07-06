Protest Against Union Minister In Madhya Pradesh Over Man's Suicide

Two alleged loyalists of Union minister Prahlad Patel have been arrested in connection with the case.

Locals from all backgrounds have held a protest on the streets of Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, alleging interference by the area's BJP MP and Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel in the investigation of a Dalit man's suicide.

Vikram Rohit allegedly committed suicide inside his PDS shop in Damoh town on June 24. A note purportedly written by him alleged harassment by Union minister's supporters, including Yashpal Singh Thakur. The note alleged that they want to capture the PDS shop.

Days later, Damoh police arrested four men, including two alleged loyalists of the Union minister, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) and Section 306 of the IPC for abutment.

On June 29, Mr Patel said, "Damoh police has acted hastily. No such action should've been taken without getting the handwriting (in the suicide note) examined by a handwriting expert".

"I'm against the hasty action by the Damoh police. Till all those named in the case get justice in the matter, starting today, I won't avail any service from the Damoh police," he added.

"I have not heard what the honorable minister has said, so I can't comment on that," said Damoh SP Rakesh Singh.

On Tuesday, locals led by leaders of the BJP, Congress, and BSP, held a 2-km protest march. Siddharth Malaiya, BJP leader and son of the former finance minister of the state Jayant Malaiya, Ratan Chand Jain of the Congress, and Komal Ahirwar of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party were among those who joined the protests.

"Whether those named in the FIR and suicide note are guilty or innocent, will be decided by court. No responsible individual should intervene in the process of police probe and justice to the bereaved Ahirwar family," said Siddharth Malaiya.

The tense relation between the Union minister and the BJP's politically influential Malaiya family in Damoh is well known.

According to sources close to the Malaiya family, Mr Patel had helped Rahul Lodhi, a Congress candidate and a member of his own caste, win the Damoh assembly seat by just 798 votes in the 2018 assembly elections. There were allegations that he undermined Jayant Malaiya's chances of winning.

In the 2021 by-election for the Damoh assembly seat, Ajay Tandon, a seasoned Congressman, joined the BJP and defeated Mr Lodhi. The BJP candidate had attributed the defeat on the Malaiya family after losing.

After facing defeat in Damoh Assembly bypoll In May 2021, Siddharth Malaiya was expelled by the BJP leadership in the state for indulging in "anti-party activities". Jayant Malaiya received a showcause notice from the party, but it was eventually removed.

In June 2022, Siddharth Malaiya announced his resignation from the party and tearfully accused Prahlad Singh Patel of insulting him.

In April this year, he returned to the BJP and is now one of the top candidates for the party's ticket from the Damoh assembly seat in the elections due later this year.