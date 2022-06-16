UP Police Meets Religious Leaders, Increase Security For Friday Prayers

Police have arrested over 400 people in connection with the June 10 violence. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Police has stepped up security and held meetings with religious leaders ahead of Friday prayers, days after violence rocked parts of the state over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The UP Shia Central Waqf Board has also asked mosque managements that come under it not to allow controversial statements.

Police have arrested over 400 people in connection with the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Hathras, Aligarh, Firozabad and other districts of the state.

"We have made elaborate arrangements for the Friday prayers. Meetings with religious gurus, civil society and members of peace committees were held in districts. These meetings were attended by senior officials of range and zone, and also by SHOs concerned,"ADGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

He said police has taken the help of defence and "digital" volunteers to maintain peace in the state.

A number of UP cities last Friday witnessed violent protests during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks made by Nupur Sharma in a TV debate.

UP Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman Ali Zaidi said they have asked mosque managements not to allow controversial statements keeping in mind the June 10 violence.

"From mosques, which are under the Board, speeches and statements that could vitiate communal atmosphere in the state has been banned," a statement issued by the Board said.

All management committees/administrators of mosques have been asked to ensure that there are no statements issued that could affect peace, the statement said.

