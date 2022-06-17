BJP's Nupur Sharma Untraceable, Mumbai Cops On Lookout In Delhi: Sources

Nupur Sharma faces several police cases over her Prophet Muhammad comment

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma is untraceable days after police cases have been filed against her in several states over her comments on Prophet Muhammad on a news channel.

The Mumbai Police had filed a case against Ms Sharma, a Delhi resident, on May 28, after her comment sparked outrage in India and Gulf nations, based on a complaint by Irfan Sheikh, the joint secretary of a Muslim outfit, Raza Academy.

A Mumbai Police team that is in Delhi to question Ms Sharma couldn't find her, sources have said. She has become untraceable, they said.

The Mumbai Police have enough evidence to arrest the former BJP spokesperson, Maharashtra Home Ministry sources have said.

The Mumbai Police team has been staying in the national capital for the last five days, looking for Ms Sharma.

Ms Sharma also faces first information report, or FIR, filed by the Kolkata Police based on a complaint by Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail. The Kolkata Police have summoned her to record her statement on June 20.

Another FIR has been filed by the Delhi Police against Ms Sharma over her comment on Prophet Mohammad.

Ms Sharma was suspended by the BJP after her comments on Prophet Muhammad on TV drew furious reactions and official protests from at least 15 nations, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Several Gulf nations had summoned Indian envoys and expressed condemnation over what they called "anti-Islamic statements" by BJP spokespersons.

Ms Sharma withdrew her statement "unconditionally" and claimed she was reacting to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)".

The government, attempting to defuse the anger, told the Gulf nations that the comments reflected views of "fringe elements", even though Ms Sharma was the BJP's spokesperson.