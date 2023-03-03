Property of Hizbul Terrorist Attached In Kashmir's Baramulla

It was done under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). (Representational)

Authorities on Friday attached the property of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Basit Ahmad Reshi in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), officials said.

Reshi, who is currently based in Pakistan, was involved in several terror crimes including terror financing in Kashmir from across the border, they said.

He was declared a terrorist under the UAPA through a notification issued by the Centre in October last year, the officials added.

This is the second such action against Pakistan-based terrorists in the valley.

On Thursday, the NIA attached property of terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, who along with two other militants was released in exchange of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999.

Zargar alias 'Latram' was wanted in several terror related cases, including kidnapping of daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in 1989.

