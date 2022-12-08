Trinamool's Mahua Moitra Goads Speaker Who Cautioned Against Tweets On Him

Om Birla's remarks came after Ms Moitra raised an issue related to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Soon after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cautioned MPs against writing about him on Twitter, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra today thanked him for allowing her to ask a supplementary question in the Parliament today.

"Hon'ble speaker @ombirlakota had generously given me a chance to ask a supplementary question today. I have promised him I will tweet a sweet thank you. Thank you Sir!"

Thank you Sir! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 8, 2022

Mr Birla, while asking MPs not to write about him on Twitter, did not take any names, but his remarks in Lok Sabha came immediately after Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra raised an issue related to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

"Some members sometimes write on Twitter that the speaker does not give opportunity to the members to speak. Please keep in mind that the members should not write on Twitter about the speaker. That would be good," he said during Question Hour.