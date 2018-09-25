Prominent Jammu And Kashmir BJP Leader Joins Congress

Hakim Masood ul Hussain was the vice-president of the BJP's Srinagar unit. (Representational)

Prominent Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Hakim Masood ul Hussain joined the Congress on Tuesday.

Hakim Masood ul Hussain, vice-president of the BJP's Srinagar unit, quit the party and joined the Congress in presence of party state president G A Mir, a Congress spokesperson said.

Hakim Masood ul Hussain, who had recently been appointed by the BJP as a convener for the local body elections in Srinagar, stated that he resigned from the party because of "its communal agenda" and vowed to strengthen Congress further in the city, the spokesperson said.

Welcoming Hakim Masood ul Hussain into the party fold, Mir said the people had realised that the Congress party was capable enough to defeat the "communal and fascist forces" and maintain communal harmony and unity in the country.

The J&K Congress president claimed that his party was the only unifying force in the country and the state, and fully capable of defeating "the forces hell bent upon to divide people on communal lines".