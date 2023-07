Projects Of Rs 5 Lakh Crore To Be Completed In UP By 2024: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkar said that UP is now developing under CM Yogi Adityanath's direction.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that by 2024, projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore would be finished in Uttar Pradesh.

Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said this while gifting development projects worth more than Rs 3300 crore in Lucknow on Monday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present on the occasion.

Along with this, he also made a number of announcements for the residents of Lucknow, including a new flyover at the Engineering College Chauraha.

Mr Gadkari said that huge investments had already been made in UP for the state's development under PM Modi's leadership. "Those whom Yogi ji invited to invest promised that they would make a significant investment in UP",Mr Gadkari asserted.

He said that while UP was once sick, it is now developing under CM Yogi's direction.

"PM Modi has set a goal that India must develop into a self-reliant, happy, prosperous, and powerful nation with a five trillion dollar economy. Our infrastructure needs to meet international standards for this. Infrastructure development received top priority from PM Modi. I had the privilege of performing work worth Rs 50 lakh crore in the department that I had the opportunity to see over the course of nine years," he said.

Mr Gadkari said that initially, people did not believe that it was possible. "Delhi to Dehradun is a nine-hour drive, but I insisted that we could complete the trip in two. Now it takes 1.5 hours from Delhi to Haridwar, 12 hours from Delhi to Mumbai, 2 hours from Delhi to Jaipur, and 2.25 hours from Delhi to Chandigarh. The trip from Chandigarh to Manali used to take nine hours; now that we have built a tunnel and are inaugurating it, it will take just three," he said as per a press release.

"This change is very helpful for the country's infrastructure. I want to assure you that by the end of 2024, projects worth about Rs 5 lakh crore will be completed in Uttar Pradesh, while some new works will be started. I am pleased that UP's roads have improved significantly. When PM Modi assumed leadership of the nation in 2014 and CM Yogi assumed control of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the picture changed," Mr Gadkari stated.

"The Union Minister asserted that Lucknow has been significant since the Ramayana era. This city is named after Lakshman, the brother of Lord Shri Ram. For the development of UP, Yogi provided a solid vision. I told him that I had been talking about ethanol since 2004. Not only will ethanol from the UP be used to power vehicles in the future, but also the world's aeroplanes. The Union Minister also praised CM Yogi for improving the law and order of the state," it read.

