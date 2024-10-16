Prohibitory Orders In Manipur Town To Prevent Possible Violence

The prohibitory orders will be in effect from 6 PM of Wednesday (Representational)

The authorities in Manipur's Churachandpur district imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita in the district headquarter town for three days from Wednesday evening to prevent possible violence, according to an official order.

The office of the superintendent of police has reported there is a serious apprehension of breach of law-and-order situation in the entire town which will be detrimental to public peace and tranquillity.

The prohibitory orders will be in effect from 6 PM of Wednesday and "shall remain in force till 5 AM of 18 October 2024, or until further orders, prohibiting the unauthorised procession or unlawful assembly of five or more persons and carrying arms/ other instruments which can be used as weapons including sticks rods and stones," the order said.

A district official said that the move was necessary to pre-empt the possible clash among volunteers or groups in Churachandpur town.

