Prohibitory Orders In Assam's Karimganj After Bajrang Dal Activist Killed

Animul Haque has been arrested for the teen's murder

A day after a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was murdered in Assam's Karimganj prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of the district to prevent any untoward incident, the police said.

Sambhu Koiri was allegedly stabbed to death in Lowairpoa, around 50 km from Karimganj town, by a man after a heated argument on Sunday evening.

Animul Haque has been arrested for the teen's murder and investigation is underway, officials said.

District authorities have tightened security and barred the gatherings of over four people in Karimganj after massive protests by locals in the area.

Sources say Mr Koiri was returning from a three-day Bajrang Dal training camp in the neighbouring Hailakandi district when he was allegedly attacked by Animul Haque.

Police said there had been a fight between the accused and the victim issue earlier as well.

"They had a fight over some personal issue earlier also, however, the matter is being investigated from all angles," an official said.