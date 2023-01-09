On CCTV, Narrow Escape For Man Attacked With Knife In Karnataka

The reason behind the attack is not known yet.

A deadly attack on a Bajrang Dal worker was captured on security camera in Karnataka's Shivamogga district today, prompting a police case and a hunt for the accused. The reason behind the attack is not known yet.

The CCTV footage showed the accused, Sameer, starting his scooty at a busy market area to leave from where he was parked when he spots the victim, Sunil, riding on a motorcycle from the opposite direction.

Sunil takes a U-turn on seeing Sameer and approaches him in his vehicle, when Sameer suddenly pulls out a long knife-like weapon from his scooter and saunters towards Sunil, who speeds away on seeing the weapon. Sameer swings the weapon at the Bajrang Dal worker in full force, but he manages to escape. It is unclear from the footage whether Sunil was hit.

Police have registered a case and launched an operation to catch Sameer.