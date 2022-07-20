Bajrang Dal Worker Attacked In Madhya Pradesh For Supporting Nupur Sharma

"They said I would be beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma," the Bajrang Dal worker said

A member of right wing Bajrang Dal has been attacked in Agar town of Madhya Pradesh, allegedly for making statements in support of BJP's Nupur Sharma, whose comments on Prophet Mohammad triggered a massive controversy. A case has been registered against 13 men after his friend filed a complaint. Two of them have been arrested.

Ayush Jadam said he was driving down the Ujjain Road on a motorbike, when he was stopped by 10 or 12 men who attacked him in full public view.

The men, riding "seven or eight motorbikes stopped me and asked if I was Ayush Jadam," said the man, who has been admitted in hospital after sustaining head injury.

"When I confirmed, they attacked me with sharp-edged weapons, including knives and swords. They said I would be beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma," he added.

"Heavy police deployment has been made in Agar town to prevent any law and order problem, said Rakesh Sagar, the district police superintendent.

Last month, two men were murdered -- one in Rajasthan and another in Maharashtra -- for social media posts in support of Nupur Sharma.

Umesh Kolhe, the owner of Amit Medical Store in Maharashtra's Amrawati, was the first person to be killed in connection with the Prophet controversy on June 21. His throat was slit – like that of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur.

Lal was killed a week later by two men who visited his shop posing as customers.

Many people who posted messages in her favour, have received threats online. In s Amravati, at least 10 people have received threats.