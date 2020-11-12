Produced 40 Million Doses Of AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine: Serum Institute

AstraZeneca vaccine is the most advanced in human testing in India. Serum said.

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer, said on Thursday it has made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, and would soon begin making Novavax's rival shot, as they both seek regulatory approval.

Serum said it has enrolled 1,600 participants in India for late-stage trials of AstraZeneca's candidate, and also plans to seek regulatory approval to run late-stage trials for the Novavax vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, co-developed by Oxford University, is the most advanced in human testing in India, Serum said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)