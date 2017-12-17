'Processing' Visa Of Kulbhushan Jadhav's Mother, Wife: Pakistan

Pakistan, on Saturday, said that the visa applications of Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and sister are being processed, a few days after India's plea for consular access to the death row prisoner.Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign office, said in a tweet "Visa applications of mother and wife of Commander Jadhav received for their visit on humanitarian grounds. Being processed." However, no time lines have been mentioned.On Wednesday, Pakistan rejected India's plea for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the retired navy official who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court, claiming that New Delhi wanted access to get the information gathered by its "spy".Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced on charges of espionage and terrorism, with Pakistan claiming he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage.India maintains that Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the navy. Pakistan on the other hand claims he was arrested from the Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran.Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related espionage.However, Pakistan had said it would give visas to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife for a meeting on December 25. An official of the Indian high commission in Islamabad will also be allowed to accompany them.The International Court of Justice has currently halted Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution after India moved the world court on his death sentence.