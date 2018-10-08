Probe Ordered Into Fire Scare At Rahul Gandhi Madhya Pradesh Roadshow

Rahul Gandhi was unharmed by the brief fire scare at his roadshow in Madhya Pradesh

An inquiry will be instituted in the incident in which helium-filled balloons burst causing a minor fire during Congress president Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Madhya Pradesh, officials said today.

On Saturday, panic erupted briefly at Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Jabalpur when helium-filled balloons burst into flames some distance away from his vehicle when someone tried to perform an 'aarti'.

"In case of a protectee of the Special Protection Group (SPG), the security organization investigates and submits a report," a Home Ministry official said.

"In this case too, there will be an investigation on how did it happen and who were behind it," the official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

When Mr Gandhi was leading the campaign event in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, a bunch of helium balloons held by a political worker touched oil lamps that another was holding for performing 'aarti' of the Congress chief.

A video shows the Congress chief standing in an open vehicle accompanied by security personnel and people lined up on both sides of the road, and a huge flame erupting suddenly.

Rahul Gandhi is a protectee of the SPG, which guards the prime minister and former prime ministers, and their immediate family members.