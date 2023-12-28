Probe Ordered Into Ex ULFA Member's Suicide After Family Alleges Torture

The peace deal isexpected to be signed on December 9.

Ahead of the anticipated peace deal between the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), the Centre, and the state government, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a high-level inquiry into the death of Dipankar Gogoi, a former member of the anti-talk faction of the group.

Mr Gogoi's family has alleged that his suicide was a consequence of police torture after he was detained for interrogation in connection with a grenade blast outside an Army camp earlier this month in Assam's Jorhat district.

Mr Gogoi, a resident of Birinasayek village, died by suicide, prompting his family to claim that he resorted to this extreme step due to severe police torture suffered a few days prior.

"The Government of Assam will institute an additional Chief Secretary-level inquiry into the death of Mr. Dipankar Gogoi, son of Mr. Khagen Gogoi, from GariKuri Brinasayak Gaon, Titabar, on 26/12/23. The inquiry will be concluded within 30 days," Chief Minister Sarma wrote on X.

The timing of this incident is noteworthy, occurring just days before the expected signing of a peace deal between the Centre and the pro-talk faction of ULFA on December 29. Government sources told NDTV that the peace deal, if finalised, would mark a significant achievement for the Narendra Modi-led government in addressing the long-standing issue of insurgency in the northeast.

The potential elements of the deal include a financial package, a review of the citizenship list concerning illegal immigrants, new measures for land reservation, and the provision of rights for the indigenous communities of Assam. Moreover, the deal may incorporate new provisions for political, economic, and cultural safeguards for the indigenous communities.

Notably, top pro-talk ULFA leaders, including Anup Chetia and Sashadhar Choudhury, were in Delhi recently to finalise the deal with senior Home Ministry officials.

