Assam Chief Minister Urges Banned Outfit ULFA(I) To Join Peace Talks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reiterated his appeal to ULFA (Independent) chief Paresh Barua to come forward for peace talks, as it is the "only" militant outfit yet to do so.

Mr Sarma said he is certain that the ULFA (I) will soon step forward for peace talks.

"All insurgents outfits, barring the ULFA (I), have come forward for peace talks and resolved various disputes," he said, while speaking at the arms-laying ceremony of eight Adivasi insurgent outfits here.

Altogether 1,182 cadres of the outfits, which had signed a peace agreement with the central and Assam governments, on Thursday formally deposited their arms to Mr Sarma.

"The new generation in Assam focuses on development to solve problems, and we have been able to translate the dreams of youths across the state to reality.

"Our efforts to provide one lakh government jobs to youths have resulted in enhancing their confidence and creating an atmosphere of positivity," Mr Sarma said.

The CM claimed there is no ethnic violence in any part of Assam, and that a new bridge of harmony has been established among all communities.

''Whether it is the Adivasis, tribals, scheduled castes, backward castes; all are asserting their rights and contributing to the all-round development of the state," he said.

Mr Sarma said he was "sure" that soon the ''ULFA(I), too, will sit for negotiations and try to solve the problems of the state in a peaceful manner"'.

The chief minister, on assuming office in 2021, had appealed to the ULFA(I) to come forward for talks, but not much progress has been made in this direction.

Mr Sarma on several occasions has mentioned that the ULFA(I) talks about "sovereignty", which he as the CM cannot constitutionally negotiate.

The pro-talk ULFA faction, led by Arabinda Rajkhowa, had entered into talks with the government in 2011 and in April this year. Mr Sarma had announced that an agreement may be reached with it in May, but there has been no further information in this regard.

