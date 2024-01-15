Probe Man's Claims Of Account Hacking Through Microchip In Body: Court To Cops

The court asked police to submit the final report as early as possible (Representational)

A magistrate court in Mumbai directed police to probe the complaint of a man who claimed some unknown persons had hacked his social media accounts by placing a microchip in his body.

Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate B N Chikne last month directed Charkop police to register an FIR and conduct an investigation. The order was made available on Monday.

The court asked police to submit the final report as early as possible, adding that documents connected to the complaint must be forwarded to Cyber Crime under Charkop police station for necessary action.

The cause of action for filing this complaint arose due to hacking of all social media accounts of Sonawane, who claimed he had doubts that the hacker had bugged him by putting some microchip in his body.

He claimed the hacker managed to log into his accounts, including his new Gmail account, despite taking all precautions like changing passwords.

This had caused him a lot of harm, he said in his complaint filed through advocate Prakash Salsingikar.

Some unknown person is using the microchip to increase his heart rate on multiple occasions and, thus, his life is in danger, the complaint claimed.

After going through Sonawane's application and affidavit, the court said, prima facie, it appears there is disclosure of offences under Information Technology Act and section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code.

In such circumstances, it is necessary to have a detailed investigation into the matter through police specially appointed for cyber crimes, the court said.

