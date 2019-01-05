Probe Agency Wants To Question Main Accused In Bihar Sex Abuse Case

Brajesh Thakur is currently imprisoned in Patiala jail. (FILE PHOTO)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday sought permission of a court in Muzaffarpur to interrogate Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the shelter home rape cases.

The ED's Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Kumar filed a petition in the court of Special POCSO judge RP Tiwari seeking permission to interrogate Brajesh Thakur, presently jailed in Patiala jail.

Earlier, all 17 accused in the case, including Brajesh Thakur, were produced in the special POCSO court through video conferencing facility.

The court fixed January 17 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The scandal at the shelter home Balika Grih, run by Brajesh Thakur's NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, had come to light last year after a social audit by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences, which said that over 30 girls living there were sexually abused.

Brajesh Thakur and others were charged on May 30, 2018. The Bihar government later handed over the probe to the CBI.