Probe Agency Summons DK Shivakumar's Colleague In Money Laundering Case

Laxmi Hebbalkar has asked for permission to testify at her home.

Karnataka Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to in connection with the money laundering case against her senior party colleague DK Shivakumar, official sources said on Tuesday.

Probe agency sources said that Ms Hebbalkar has been asked to appear before officials in New Delhi on September 19.

Ms Hebbalkar has confirmed receipt of the summons and said she had requested the probe agency to allow her to depose at her home.

“Yes, it is true. They Enforcement Directorate has asked me to appear on September 19. I am talking to my advocate," she told news agency PTI.

DK Shivakumar, arrested by the probe agency in a money laundering case, was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The probe agency had earlier summoned his daughter Aisshwarya in connection with the case.

