Probe Agency Submits Charge Sheet In Bomb Attack On Bengal Minister

Nimtita blast: NIA submitted that an IED was used in the attempt on the life of Jakir Hossain. (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday submitted charge sheet against two accused in the Nimtita blast case in which an attempt was made on the life of former West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain.

Special NIA court judge Jiban Kumar Sadhu allowed a prayer of the investigating agency for carrying out further probe into the explosion that occurred at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on February 17.

The final charge sheet was filed before the court against accused Sahidul Islam and Abu Samad within the statutory period of 180 days, NIA counsel Shyamal Ghosh said.

The two accused, who are in judicial custody, have been charged under IPC sections relevant for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, including explosive substance, criminal conspiracy, besides sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act.

The NIA submitted before the court that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the attempt on the life of Mr Hossain.

Mr Hossain, then a minister of state for labour in West Bengal, was injured along with 20 others when the IED exploded as he entered Nimtita station compound to board a train to Kolkata on the night of February 17.

The NIA had taken over investigation in the case from the West Bengal CID in the first week of March.

