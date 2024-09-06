Probe Agency Raids Ex RG Kar Principal's Residence In Corruption Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids at the residence of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was found brutally raped and murdered at the Kolkata college last month, sparking nationwide outrage over the safety of doctors and women in the country.

The probe agency has conducted raids at 5-6 locations connected to Ghosh and his associates. The house of Prasun Chatterjee, the hospital's data entry operator, was also searched by the ED.

Ghosh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday in connection with alleged irregularities at the hospital during his tenure. The West Bengal government suspended him as he was placed in police custody for eight days.

The former Principal has undergone two rounds of polygraph tests in connection with the rape-murder case after he was accused of negligence in the matter, including failing to file a police complaint when the woman's body was found.

While he does not face charges in connection with the killing of the doctor, he does face non-bailable corruption charges.

The Indian Medical Association has also suspended his membership.

Dr Ghosh has also come under fire from the Supreme Court which questioned his role in the horrific crime, underlining, that the delay in filing a police case was unacceptable.

"Why was FIR lodged almost 14 hours after discovery of the body... the Principal of the college should have come straightaway and directed filing of the FIR. Who was he in touch with?" the court had asked.

So far, one arrest has been made in connection with the rape and murder of the doctor - a police volunteer called Sanjoy Roy.

The ruling Trinamool and the opposition BJP have hit out at each other over alleged inaction in the case.

On Thursday, the parents of the victim alleged that the police initially tried to suppress the case and close it without a thorough investigation.

"The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examinations," the father said while addressing the protesters.