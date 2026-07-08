Raids At Properties Linked To Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh as part of a money laundering investigation against a former Samajwadi Party MLA and his linked persons, officials said.

They said the action was initiated against Deep Narayan Singh Yadav, ex-legislator from the Garautha assembly seat in Jhansi district. Locations in Jhansi and Lucknow have been raided by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The money laundering investigation stems from an FIR of the UP Vigilance Bureau against the ex-MLA for alleged possession of disproportionate assets apart from 23 other complaints.

Preliminary probe found generation and laundering of proceeds of crime through a network of companies and LLPs engaged in real estate, construction and other businesses, as per the officials.

Multiple cases booked against the politician include those related to cheating, forgery, extortion, attempt to murder, dacoity etc., registered under the IPC, UP Gangsters Act, Goondas Act etc., they said.

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