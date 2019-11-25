Probe Agency NIA Court Convicts Six In 2016 ISIS Terror Plot Case

The court is hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment to be awarded (Representational)

A NIA court on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 ISIS terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states.

Those convicted are Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad, Safvan and Moinuddin.

Special judge P Krishnakumar, however, acquitted Jasim N K.

They have been found guilty under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) including offences relating to membership of a terrorist organisation and support given to a terrorist organisation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had busted the ISIS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district in October 2016 when the members were holding a meeting to chalk out plans to carry out terror attacks against prominent people, including judges, police officers and politicians, and foreign tourists.

The court is hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment to be awarded for the convicts.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.