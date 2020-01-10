Probe Agency Interrogates Rose Valley Owner's Wife In Ponzi Case

Enforcement Directorate interrogated actors, sports personalities in the case (Representational)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday interrogated Shubhra Kundu, wife of the jailed owner of Rose Valley owner Gautam Kundu in connection with the multi-crore ponzi scheme case.

Shubhra Kundu, who had evaded the ED summons for the three consecutive times, appeared before the investigative agency officials and was quizzed for more than three hours.

Sources in the ED said that Ms Kundu was interrogated for the mismatch of accounts of Rose Valley Group's Adrija Jewellery store.

"It seems she is suffering from amnesia as she is not able to recollect a lot of things", the official said.

This is the third time that she is being interrogated by the ED in connection with the Rose Valley case.

The Rose Valley scam allegedly mobilised more than Rs 12,000 crore from the public by way of various dubious schemes which left thousands of investors defrauded.

Several politicians and celebrities, both from the acting and sports fraternity, were interrogated by the ED for being allegedly associated with the Rose Valley Ponzi scam.