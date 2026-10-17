Probe Agency ED Summons Pinarayi Vijayan In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for questioning in the CMRL-linked money laundering case investigation on October 23, officials said on Friday.

They said the summons have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) under which the central agency has booked a case taking cognisance of a recent state police FIR in the matter.

Officials said Vijayan, 81, has been asked to depose before the ED office in Kochi on October 23.

The Keralam Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) recently registered two FIRs against Vijayan and his family members in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case.

The Kerala High Court on October 9 directed the VACB to register a case based on a report the ED submitted to the state police.

The central agency sought case registration based on evidence gathered during its investigation and searches conducted under the anti-money laundering law.

The ED alleged that CMRL made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Vijayan's daughter Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of IT consultancy services.

On Friday, Vijayan moved the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court order for the FIR's registration.

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