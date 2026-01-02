Probe Agency ED Arrests Key Accused In Rs 7-Crore "Digital Arrest" Scam

The Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) Jalandhar Zonal Office on Wednesday arrested a key accused following search operations in connection with its money laundering probe into a high-value 'digital arrest' cyber fraud case involving industrialist SP Oswal.

The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The arrested man has been identified as Arpit Rathore.

ED's investigation revealed that fraudsters impersonating CBI officers extorted Rs 7 crore from SP Oswal during a digital arrest scam. The same group allegedly cheated other victims of Rs 1.73 crore through similar cyber frauds. The proceeds were routed through over 200 mule bank accounts operated by accused Rumi Kalita and Arpit Rathore.

During the search, ED officials seized incriminating documents, digital devices and unexplained cash amounting to Rs 14 lakh.

The investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Ludhiana, under BNSS, 2023. Nine additional cybercrime FIRs involving the same syndicate were later clubbed with the probe.

Rumi Kalita, one of the accused, allegedly used accounts of entities including Frozenman Warehousing and Logistics and Rigglo Ventures Pvt Ltd to launder illicit funds, while Arpit Rathore coordinated fund transfers and maintained links with foreign associates. ED said Arpit Rathore received his share in cryptocurrency (USDT) and cash.

Earlier, Rumi Kalita was arrested on December 23, 2025, and remains in ED custody. Arpit Rathore has now been remanded to ED custody till January 5, 2026. Further investigation is ongoing.