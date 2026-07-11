Assets Worth Rs 1,021 Crore In Reliance Anil Ambani Group Case Attached By Probe Agency

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached fresh properties worth Rs 1,021 crore in the Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) case, taking total attachments in the Reliance Anil Ambani Group cases to Rs 20,367 crore under the provisions of PMLA.

The investigation was initiated against RHFL and RCFL based on multiple FIRs registered by the CBI "pursuant to complaints filed by several public and private sector banks".

According to an ED statement, the investigation conducted so far revealed that "public funds amounting to Rs 15,548 crore raised by RHFL and RCFL were systematically diverted through a web of shell and group companies controlled and managed by the Reliance Anil Ambani Group".

The probe agency further stated that the attached properties include equity Shares of Reliance Power Limited held by Reliance Infrastructure Limited and certain loan amounts receivable from Sasan Power Limited and Reliance Power Limited.

ED is investigating multiple cases against Reliance Anil Ambani Group under the provisions of PMLA and FEMA.

Till date, four Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) have been recorded under PMLA, and three cases have been registered under the provisions of FEMA.

ED said it searched more than 80 premises during the investigation.

After the attachment of fresh properties, the total attachment till date in Reliance Anil Ambani Group cases has reached Rs 20,367 crore under PMLA.

Further properties worth Rs 77.86 crore have been attached under the provisions of FEMA.

Eight senior officers and close associates of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group have been arrested so far under PMLA, and all of them are in Judicial Custody, informed the ED.

ED has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is expeditiously investigating these cases.

Earlier this week, ED conducted search operations at the premises of E-Complex Private Limited and the residential premises of one of its directors, which resulted in the detection and seizure of evidence pertaining to suspicious transactions and assets beneficially owned or controlled by Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

During the search operations, several incriminating documents, records relating to immovable properties and other evidentiary materials related to the bank's scam case were seized, the ED statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)