Probe Agency Attaches Assets Of Haryana Congress MLA Rao Singh In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 44 crore of entities linked to Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his son and some others as part of a money laundering investigation.

Rao Singh, 65, is the MLA from Mahendragarh in Haryana. The Congress has again fielded him from the seat in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

The attachment includes 31 flats in Coban Residency, Sector 99A of Gurugram and 2.25 acre land in Harsaru village of Gurugram in Haryana of "entities belonging" to Rao Dan Singh and his son Akshat Singh, the ED said in a statement.

Flats and land parcels located in Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari (Haryana) and Jaipur (Rajasthan) belonging to entities linked with Suncity Projects Pvt. Ltd. and ILD Group have been also attached.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against a company named Allied Strips Limited for committing an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 1,392 crore.

The agency claimed entities linked to Singh received Rs 19 crore from the funds "diverted" from this alleged bank loan fraud.

"Rao Dan Singh and his family members are yet to join the investigation," the ED said.

