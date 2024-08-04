Delhi Resident Finds Pro-Pak Slogans On Walls, Confronts Home Owner

Police are actively looking into the matter and further probe is underway.

A video recorded by a resident from Delhi's Avantika area is gaining attention on social media. The video starts with the resident sharing his location (Avantika C-Block) and then talking about receiving information about a nearby building that has pro-Pakistan slogans attached all over it.

At first, the local shows the building which he claims contains the pro-Pakistan posters, and then proceeds to enter inside with a group of people including cops. Once he gets inside, he gives the viewers a glimpse of the posters inside the building and says that it appears as if the building is housed by a "terrorist organisation" while showing some pro-Pakistan posters. The posters contain lengthy messages about Pakistan, with one inside the building displaying the phrase "Long Live Pakistan."

The video takes a twist when the group of people enter the apartment belonging to the person who is suspected to have attached these posters. The apartment appears fairly small, dimly lit with just utensils and old rusty furniture lying around the corner. They then enter a dark room with little to no visibility to find an old man sitting on the floor in the middle of the room with what appears to be an alcoholic beverage in his hand. The man can only be seen when some people turn on their mobile flashlights.

The local then begins to interrogate the person and asks him why he is doing such things while staying in India while the others accompanying him are heard saying this man looks mentally ill and things like "tujhe Pakistan jaana hain toh Pakistan jaa" (If you want to go to Pakistan then go there) while shouting at the person.

"Only one person will ask a question at a time, I will not answer anything like this", says the individual being questioned. He appears to be in an inebriated condition. When one does as he says and asks him why he is doing such things he replies, "meri mohabbat hain Pakistan se" (It is my love for Pakistan). The individual then continues to say why everyone is asking questions even when only one person is heard asking and is told not to do such things while staying in India by the people questioning him.

The video ends with the local and others leaving the individual's house after telling him not to do this again in a harsh manner.

According to Delhi Police, the individual is mentally ill. While other authorities are questioning the person, police are actively looking into the matter and further probe is underway.