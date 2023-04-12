Pro-Khalistan Elements Misusing Asylum Policy, India Tells UK

Pro-Khalistan supporters protested in front of the Indian embassy in London last month

India has raised concerns over suspected misuse of the UK's asylum policy by pro-Khalistan supporters amid the controversy over the search for radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh.

The expanding base of pro-Khalistan supporters in Britain enables them to support terror activity in India, the government said during talks between the Home Ministry and its British counterpart, the UK Home Office, in Delhi today.

India has sought tighter monitoring of UK-based pro-Khalistan supporters and proactive action against them.

The breach of the Indian High Commission premises in London last month by pro-Khalistan supporters protesting against the search for Amritpal Singh was also raised during the meeting, people familiar with the matter said.

"Many who were involved in vandalising the Indian embassy in London have taken political asylum there. We raised this matter in the meeting," an Indian official who was part of the meeting told NDTV, asking not to be named.

Both sides also reviewed ongoing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security, anti-drug trafficking and extradition matters, apart from the issue of pro-Khalistan elements.

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla represented the Indian delegation at the talks and Sir Matthew Rycroft, the Home Office's Permanent Secretary, came from the British side.

Pro-Khalistan supporters had pulled down the Indian flag outside the embassy in London last month. Some 2,000 of them turned up in front of the building and threw ink, water bottles and powdered colours at the police.

Following protests by India, the London Metropolitan Police took no chance and deployed a large security force including mounted troops to patrol the streets.