'Pro-Khalistan Elements In Canada Spreading Anti-India Feelings': Government

India is working closely with Canada to address the issue, V Muraleedharan said (File)

A "small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada" is spreading anti-India feelings and the government is closely engaged with Canada over the issue, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said today.

Both governments have recognised the fundamental principle of respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India and Canada as the basis of bilateral ties, Mr Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

"The vast majority of people of Indian origin in Canada share a warm emotional bond with India and have worked for the betterment of relations between India and Canada," he said.

"There is a small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada who spread anti-India feelings through their extremist statements and activities," he said.

"The government of India remains closely engaged with the Government of Canada to address our concerns relating to anti-India activities by the extremist elements," he said.

V Muraleedharan said the government maintains close contact with Indians in Canada, and its policy is to make continuous efforts to strengthen the bond with the community.