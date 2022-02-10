Priyanka Gandhi's Gita Advice In Election Pep Talk To Congress Workers

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to voters to use the power of their vote to raise issues. File

Vote to build a better future, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in her message today to voters of 58 constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh that went to polls in the first phase of the crucial 2022 Assembly election.

In her tweet, she appealed to the voters to use the power of their vote to raise their issues.

The Congress leader wished the best to party workers in these constituencies and said they should be proud that after 30 years, the party is contesting all these seats alone.

She then added a Sanskrit quote from Bhagavad Gita, which means that we have the right to work, but we are not entitled to the fruits of our actions. The quote is part of Lord Krishna's sermon to Arjuna during the battle of Kurukshetra, motivating him to keep fighting without worrying about the results.

The Uttar Pradesh election - said to be the semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls - started in 58 constituencies in the state's western part. The region was the hub of farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws that the government was forced to withdraw.

The region is seeing a four-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

While the BJP won 91 per cent of the 58 seats in the region in the 2017 elections, many believe in the possibility of a backlash by farmers in the aftermath of the protests over farm laws. After farmer leader Rakesh Tikait gave a call to punish the BJP, it was echoed by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions.