Priyanka Gandhi's Appointment Takes Dynastic Politics Forward: Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Congress of dynasty politics. (File)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took potshots at the Congress today for appointing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party's general secretary in-charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh.

She said it is a step that has taken forward dynastic politics.

"It was an appointment based on family, which showed that dynastic politics has gone two steps forward," the defence minister said.

Although there are a multitude of party workers, the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demonstrated that the Congress party gives importance to one family, she said.

The Congress President Rahul Gandhi today appointed Priyanka Gandhi as party General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. She will take charge in the first week of February.