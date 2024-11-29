Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Journey From A Reluctant Politician To Congress' Big Hope

The year was 1999, and the place was Bellary, Karnataka. Sonia Gandhi was contesting her first Lok Sabha election; the opponent was BJP's Sushma Swaraj. Yes, it was a high-stakes battle, but the media's focus was also on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was campaigning for her mother. When NDTV asked her if it was a "dress rehearsal" for her entry into politics, she moved towards her car, smiled and said, "No, you will have to wait a long, long time for that."

Just over 25 years after that interview, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as an MP, elected from Kerala's Wayanad seat. The by-poll, held alongside the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, set the stage for her electoral debut. The Wayanad victory also marked her transition from a behind-the-scenes strategist to a frontline politician who will now take on the ruling BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha.

Early life, education and family

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, born on January 12, 1972, is a member of the prominent Nehru-Gandhi family, which has played a central role in shaping the country's political landscape.

She completed her schooling at Modern School and Convent of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi. Priyanka holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, and a master's degree in Buddhist Studies.

Her father Rajiv Gandhi was India's sixth Prime Minister from 1984-1989. He was assassinated by the LTTE terrorists in 1991. Priyanka's mother Sonia Gandhi is a former president of the Indian National Congress. She has also been a five-time Lok Sabha MP.

Her brother, Rahul Gandhi, is also a five-time Member of Parliament. The 52-year-old's grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was the country's first woman Prime Minister, and her great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was India's first Prime Minister.

Childhood and reluctance to join politics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's childhood was marked by a series of personal tragedies. She was only 12 years old when her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was assassinated in 1984. Seven years later, her father, Rajiv Gandhi, was killed in a suicide bombing.

Despite her striking resemblance to Indira Gandhi and widespread public interest in her future, Priyanka chose to stay out of active politics. She focused on her family, education and private life, preferring to remain behind the scenes. Her reluctance was often seen as a conscious decision to shield her children from the pressures of public scrutiny.

Early involvement in politics

Though she stayed away from politics for years, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra played a major role in supporting her mother and brother. She actively participated in election campaigns for Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka took her first significant step into active politics during the 2004 general elections. She campaigned extensively for the Congress, travelling across constituencies and engaging directly with voters. Her charisma and resemblance to Indira Gandhi often became a focal point of media attention and public admiration.

Official entry into politics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered active politics in January 2019 when she was appointed as the Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the general elections. This move was met with enthusiasm among Congress supporters; many saw her as a ray of hope for the party's revival.

Her appointment was marked by grand roadshows and rallies, where she demonstrated her oratory and ability to galvanise grassroots support. During a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh, hundreds of Congress party workers, who proudly identified as the Priyanka Sena or Priyanka's army, showed their support by donning pink T-shirts and trousers while cheering for her.

Her campaigns focused on unemployment, women's empowerment and farmers' rights, resonating with voters across diverse demographics. Although the Congress's performance in the 2019 elections was underwhelming, Priyanka's efforts were widely appreciated.

Influence in Congress

The 52-year-old's role in the Congress continued to grow. In September 2020, she was appointed the General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh. Her leadership was tested during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, where she spearheaded the Congress campaign. Despite the party's poor performance, Priyanka remained committed to strengthening the organisation.

Her visibility increased significantly during the 2024 general elections. As a star campaigner, Priyanka addressed rallies across the country for the INDIA alliance, captivating audiences with her eloquence and authenticity. She joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, and played a big role in rallying support in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress improved its performance manifold in the 2024 elections, securing 99 seats — up from 52 in 2019. In Uttar Pradesh, the party won six seats, while its ally, the Samajwadi Party, won 37. The combined efforts of Congress and its allies also diminished the BJP's majority in the Lok Sabha.

Her growing influence within the party was key to this turnaround, with many viewing her presence as a positive force for Congress.

Wayanad by-election

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's long-awaited electoral debut came in 2024 when she contested the Wayanad by-election in Kerala and won it. The seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who chose to retain the Rae Bareli constituency.

Comparisons with Indira Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has often been likened to her grandmother, Indira Gandhi. In a memoir by Makhan Lal Fotedar, a former aide to the late Prime Minister, it is said that Indira Gandhi once said, “People will see me in her.”

The physical resemblance between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Indira Gandhi has long been noted, but their similarities go deeper than just appearance. Priyanka's poise and leadership style has often drawn comparisons to Indira's. Both women entered politics during difficult periods for the Congress party, marked by challenges that demanded strong leadership.

Priyanka and Indira Gandhi also have parallel stories. Indira Gandhi was approached by her party to contest the 1952 election but chose not to, citing the young age of her sons, Rajiv and Sanjay. Similarly, Priyanka refrained from electoral politics for many years to prioritise her children. Yet, both women remained active within the party and, when the time came, made a powerful entrance into the political sphere.

Personal life

Priyanka Gandhi married Robert Vadra, a businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Raihan and Miraya. An ardent follower of Buddhist philosophy, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra credits SN Goenka's teachings for introducing her to Vipassana meditation, which she practices regularly to find peace and clarity in life.