Priyanka Gandhi's Heartfelt Rakhi Wish For Brother Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi posted on X a collage of childhood photographs featuring the siblings.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a touching message for her brother Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Priyanka posted on X a collage of childhood photographs featuring the siblings. One of the pictures had the brother-sister duo in the same frame as their late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.



Sharing her thoughts, Priyanka wrote in Hindi, “The relationship between a brother and a sister is like a flowerbed in which memories of different colours, stories of togetherness and the resolve to deepen the friendship flourish on the foundation of respect, love and mutual understanding.”



The collage also had a black-and-white image of Rahul and Priyanka enjoying playtime together in a small toy car. She added that brothers and sisters are “companions in struggle, companions of memories and also boatmen of companionship.”



“Happy Rakhi to all of you,” she wished.

भाई-बहन का रिश्ता उस फुलवारी की तरह होता है जिसमें सम्मान, प्रेम और आपसी समझदारी की बुनियाद पर अलग-अलग रंगों वाली यादें, संग के किस्से-कहानियाँ व दोस्ती को और गहरा करने का संकल्प फलता-फूलता है।



भाई-बहन संघर्ष के साथी होते हैं, स्मृतियों के हमराही भी और संगवारी के खेवैया भी।… pic.twitter.com/4zkX1rISrN — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 19, 2024

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi also posted a picture with his sister and extended his wishes for Raksha Bandhan, celebrating the “unbreakable love” between brothers and sisters.



“Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Rakshabandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brother and sister. May this thread of protection always keep your sacred relationship strong,” the Congress MP wrote on X.

भाई-बहन के अटूट प्रेम एवं स्नेह के पर्व, रक्षाबंधन की सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।



रक्षा का यह सूत्र आपके इस पावन रिश्ते को सदैव मजबूती के साथ जोड़े रहे। pic.twitter.com/Xvsqj2rt4e — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2024

This year, Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, falls on Monday, August 19. This traditional Hindu festival honours the unique and special bond between siblings. On this auspicious day, sisters tie a sacred thread, known as a rakhi, around their brothers' wrists. This gesture symbolises the brothers' promise to safeguard their sisters from harm and adversity. In return, brothers present gifts to their sisters as a token of their love and care.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation on this special occasion. “May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life,” he wrote.