Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thanks Girls For Supporting Campaign For Unnao Teen

Young girls sign boards placed outside universities and colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday thanked young girls for participating in the party's signature campaign in support of the Unnao rape victim, and said unity can force "those who empower rapists" to change.

Priyanka Gandhi inaugurated a state-wide three-day signature campaign on Saturday as part of a Congress strategy to build pressure to ensure justice to the rape survivor.

"Thank you to all the girls from Lucknow for coming out so strongly in support of #UnnaoKiBeti, if all of us stand together, we can force those who empower rapists and criminals into consciousness and change. #EnoughIsEnough," she said on Twitter.

Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted photographs of girls signing boards placed outside universities and colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said his party will also carry out a signature campaign seeking the president's intervention for transfer of the rape-accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar to Tihar jail, his disqualification as a legislator and Rs 1 crore as compensation to the victim's family.

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi said the question on the minds of all women and girls in Uttar Pradesh is whether voices against a resourceful person, who has done wrong, will be heard

