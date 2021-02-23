Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Stops Speech After Rape Survivor's Mother Raises Slogans

Priyanka Gandhi was on stage, addressing farmers' meeting when she was interrupted by woman's slogans

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped mid-speech at a farmers' meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura today when a rape survivor's mother in the crowd shouted slogans demanding justice. The woman was from Rajasthan, where the Congress is in power.

The woman's daughter was allegedly raped in Bharatput in Rajasthan, which borders Uttar Pradesh. She lives with relatives in Mathura and decided to go to the Congress rally when she heard Priyanka Gandhi would come for it.

Priyanka Gandhi then spoke to the woman and took her aside. She dialed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the spot and asked him to help the rape survivor.

Mr Gehlot reportedly assured immediate action.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor tweeted on the incident, accusing Priyanka Gandhi of double standards.

"These tears will be seen neither by the media nor Priyanka-ji because this mother's innocent child was raped in Rajasthan and she had to come to UP for Priyanka Gandhi's rally. There are maximum rapes in Rajasthan but Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi don't go there, either to raise issues or give justice," tweeted Shalabh Mani Tripathi.

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, has been visiting the state frequently and in recent weeks, has joined farmer protest rallies there.

She has also targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP over crimes against women, especially incidents like the alleged gang-rape in Hathras of a young woman who died of her wounds later.