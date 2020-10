'Fear Prevails Among People': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams UP Government

Priyanka Gandhi slammed UP government over the law and order situation in state.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that fear prevails among the people of the state.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a media report which claimed that an iron trader was kidnapped this morning in Baghpat and Rs 1 crore was demanded in ransom.

"An iron trader was kidnapped in Baghpat this morning. Women are not safe in UP. Traders are not safe. Children are not safe," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Those in government make hollow speeches in election meetings. Fear prevails in public," the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP said.

The Congress has been attacking the UP government over the state of law and order, alleging that criminal activities are rampant, a claim denied by the state dispensation.