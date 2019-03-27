Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Says Will Contest Polls If Congress Wants

Priyanka Gandhi has been tasked with reviving the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said she was ready to contest the national election "if her party wanted". No decision has been taken yet, she said, with the election just weeks away.

Asked whether she would like to contest, she said: "Why not?" Then she told the reporter: "Even you can."

But on being pressed, Priyanka Gandhi said: "If my party wants me to contest polls then I will definitely do so."

The 47-year-old was speaking to reporters in Amethi, her brother Rahul Gandhi's constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where she arrived this afternoon. She will campaign in her mother Sonia Gandhi's constituency Raebareli tomorrow.

This is the first time that the younger Gandhi sibling has revealed that she is open to fighting next month's election. She joined politics in January after years in the Congress backrooms, with only a guest role in the party's campaigns, that too in the two Gandhi family constituencies.

When she was appointed the Congress's in-charge of eastern UP, there was speculation that she would contest from Raebareli and Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, would retire. The congress put a lid on those rumours by naming Sonia Gandhi in its very first list of candidates.

There was also speculation that Priyanka Gandhi would be pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, which is in eastern UP, but even that was dismissed by the party as baseless talk.

But the buzz has been kept alive by Priyanka Gandhi's increased public appearances, the frequency of her chats with the media to field attacks from the BJP and Mayawati and her recent three-day boat campaign on the river Ganga that ended in Varanasi.

Speaking to reporters this evening, Priyanka Gandhi hit back at the BJP and Mayawati over their attacks on the Congress's minimum guarantee scheme NYAY, announced by her older brother Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

"The Congress doesn't bluff, the Congress does what it promises. Those who bluff make such accusations," she said.

