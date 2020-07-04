'Demand For Social Justice': Priyanka Gandhi On OBC Reservation In NEET

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said the demand is legitimate and would ensure social justice.

Backing Congress President Sonia Gandhi's demand for reservation of seats for Other Backward Class (OBC) students in medical institutions in the states and union territories under the national quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said the demand is legitimate and would ensure social justice.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote in Hindi, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has raised the legitimate demand for reservation for OBC students in medical institutions in the states and union territories under the national quota in the seats being filled by NEET. This is a demand for social justice. I hope that the Central Government will implement this."

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी ने NEET से भरी जा रही सीटों में राष्ट्रीय कोटा के तहत राज्य व केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों के चिकित्सा संस्थानों में ओबीसी वर्ग के छात्रों को आरक्षण देने की जायज माँग उठाई है।



ये सामाजिक न्याय का तकाजा है।



आशा है कि केंद्र सरकार इस पर अमल करेगी। pic.twitter.com/32M2rdtvoF — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 4, 2020

On Friday, Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding reservation for students from other backward classes in state medical colleges under the All India Quota of NEET -- the country's sole entrance exam for undergraduate medical and dental students. She said OBC students have lost 11,000 seats since 2017 due to the denial of reservation.

"I would like to bring to your attention, denial of reservation for OBC candidates under All-India Quota being filled through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), in State/UT Medical education institutions," she wrote in the letter.

"Under the All India Quota, 15%, 7.5% and 10% seats are reserved for SC (scheduled caste), ST (scheduled tribes) and Economically Weaker Section candidates respectively, in both Central and State/UT Medical education institutions. However, reservation for OBC candidates under All India Quota is restricted to Central Institutions," she added.

Sonia Gandhi said the denial of reservation to OBC students in state medical institutions is a barrier to access of medical education for deserving candidates.

"In the interest of equity and social justice, I strongly urge the Union Government to extend reservation for OBC candidates in All India Quota of medical and dental seats, even in the State/UT Medical education institutions".

The All India Quota seats comprise 15 per cent of all MBBS seats and 50 per cent of PG medical seats surrendered by state governments to the Centre. Students from all across the country can apply for the reservation.

Replying to litigation by political parties from Tamil Nadu, the Center last month informed the Madras High Court that it was unlikely to admit Other Backward Classes (OBC) students under All India Quota in all government institutions unless the Supreme Court comprehensively settles the pending issue.

The NEET exam, scheduled to be held in May, was deferred because of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. It has been rescheduled September.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that a committee consisting of the Director-General National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts will give its recommendations to the ministry by Friday following requests to postpone JEE and NEET exams.