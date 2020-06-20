Image credit: Wikimedia Commons AIIMS, New Delhi (Pic used for representational purpose)

The Central Government has informed the Madras High Court that it is unlikely to admit Other Backward Community (OBC) students under All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats in all government institutions unless the Supreme Court comprehensively settles the pending issue. Since 1986, OBC medical aspirants were being accommodated in AIQ seats in central institutions only, and not in all state government colleges, it said. Taking a dig at political parties' pleas before the court, the Centre said: "The method has been followed even when most of the petitioners (political parties) were in power through their alliance in the past." A submission to this effect was made by the Centre, in response to a batch of PILs filed by major political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK and PMK.

AIQ seats for OBC quota



Pointing out that AIQ pool seats comprise 15 per cent of all MBBS seats and 50 per cent of PG medical seats surrendered by state governments to the Centre, these parties have been demanding 50 per cent reservation of seats for OBC students, as per the 69 per cent reservation formula in Tamil Nadu. Assuming only the central rule will be followed for AIQ seat allotments, at least 27 per cent of seats should be reserved for OBC candidates, they argue.

Responding to the PILs, the Centre, however, said it has been allotting AIQ seats for OBC quota beneficiaries only for central government institutions, but added that in respect of SC/ST students, it has been extending the stipulated percentage of quota in all medical institutions. An affidavit to this effect was filed by the Centre before the Supreme Court, which is already seized of a batch of petitions seeking reservation benefits for OBCs. The case is slated to come up again for hearing on July 8, it said.

To avail themselves of similar reservation benefits, these parties should be directed to get themselves impleaded in the pleas pending before the Supreme Court, the Centre said. As for the interim prayers of these parties to stall the ongoing admissions for PG medical courses, the Centre cautioned the high court against intervening in the process, saying it would adversely affect COVID-19 treatment situation across the country.

Admission to PG medical courses

The director-general of health services conducted the selection for admission to PG medical courses for the year 2020-21 and declared the results on April 11 as per the scheme in force and in strict compliance of the directions of the apex court, the Centre said. "Results for second round of counselling were declared on June 16 and candidates are in the process of reporting to the allotted institutions. Any interim order at this stage would affect the hospitals to which the selected candidates were allotted more particularly when there is shortage of medical staff due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This apart, seats to medical courses should be filled within the time frame fixed by the apex court. Any interim order restraining the authorities from filling up the seats would affect compliance of the Supreme Court directive," it said. The Tamil Nadu government has also moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre seeking reservation for OBC candidates in the all-India quota seats surrendered by it for UG and PG medical courses as per the state law.