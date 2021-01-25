Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Gives Rs 2 Lakh To Family Of Partyman Killed In Accident

On Sunday Bajirao Khade visited the family and handed over a cheque to them

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress' UP in-chanrge, sent financial help to the family of a worker who had died in a road accident while on his way to attend a party programme.

"One of our dedicated workers Tribhuvan Singh, in Ghazipur district, died in a road accident while he was going to attend a nyay panchayat meeting in his area with his block president," a top source in UP Congress told news agency ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to the family members and came to know about the financial condition of his family. She then assigned Congress secretary in-charge Bajirao Khade to reach out to the family and provide them financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the party.

On Sunday Bajirao Khade visited the family and handed over a cheque to them.

"On behalf of Priyanka Gandhiji in presence of Congress leaders, the cheque of Rs 2 lakh from UP Congress is given to respected Tribhuvan Singhji's family who died in a road accident while travelling to attend a party program," Bajirao Khade tweeted.

Another leader in the UP Congress said although the person won't return, the gesture shown by the leader sends the message to the party cadre that the leadership stands by them in bad times. By taking this step Priyanka Gandhi has shown that every worker of the party, irrespective of the level, is important.

For the last 45 days, UP Congress is running Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan phase II. It is intended to form nyay panchayat committees and elect nyay panchayat presidents.

