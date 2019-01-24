Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Brought In To Save ''Sinking Ship'': Sukhbir Badal

Sukhbir Badal said it appeared Congressmen had "lost faith" in its chief Rahul Gandhi's leadership

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Thursday the Congress has roped in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in active politics in a "desperate bid to save its sinking ship".

The SAD president said it appeared Congressmen had "lost faith" in its chief Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"The Congress has officially declared Rahul Gandhi unfit to lead the party by bringing in Priyanka Gandhi in a desperate attempt to save its sinking ship," Mr Badal alleged while talking to media after addressing a meeting of party workers in the Amritsar South constituency.

Mr Badal made the remarks a day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.

"It will not have any impact in the parliamentary elections. The people have made up their mind to give their mandate to the NDA under the leadership of Narendra Modi," Mr Badal said.